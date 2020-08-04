expand
August 4, 2020

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

By Associated Press

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is again asking for federal help to rebuild from the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.

Walz said Monday he has requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration that would free up low-interest loans to help property owners rebuild.

Tim Walz

“We remain committed to working with the impacted communities to restore their vitality in the wake of this damage,” Walz said in a statement.

Last month Walz had asked President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of extensive damage to public infrastructure following the death of Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The federal government denied that request. The Democratic governor is appealing that decision.

Nearly 1,500 business were damaged in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, Walz said. Current damage estimates exceed $500 million.

