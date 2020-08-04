expand
August 4, 2020

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

By Associated Press

Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that this fall’s 10th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz said the opener is now scheduled for Oct. 8-9, 2021. The event will still be held in Fairmont, which was scheduled to be this year’s site.

Walz said the annual event was postponed as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the postponement, the governor said he still plans to participate in pheasant hunting, his favorite pastime. He urged other Minnesota pheasant hunters to do the same when the season opens Oct. 10.

He encouraged pheasant hunters to practice social distancing, stay in small groups and not to travel too far from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

