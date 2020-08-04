expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Virginia Mae Kuchera

By Submitted

Published 10:13 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Virginia Mae Kuchera, age 101 years old, a long time resident of Glenville, MN, passed away after a lengthy fight with cancer on Saturday, August 1 in Lake Mills, IA. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and when it is safe to do so. A private family burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Glenville, MN. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Virginia Mae Kuchera

Virginia was born on a farm by Taopi, MN to John Kough and Lorena Fisher Kough on October 12, 1918. Virginia attended school at the Consolidated School District #46 in Freeborn County. After finishing school, Virginia entered the workforce. She had many jobs over the course of her life. She worked as a cashier at a grocery store, an operator for the telephone company in Glenville, proudly worked as a teller for the bank in Glenville, and for Land O’Lakes Company in Albert Lea. In her 50s, Virginia worked as a nursing assistant at St. John’s Lutheran Home before retiring.

On April 17, 1937, Virginia and Joseph Lincoln Kuchera were united in marriage in Mason City, IA at the Justice of the Peace. Together, they raised three children Patricia, David Jo, and Pamela. She was a loving and caring mother and enjoyed spending time with her family and relatives.

Virginia led an active life. She was a member of the Greenwood Cemetery Association, United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Mission Circle, card clubs, and later in life, the Glenville Senior Citizen Center. In her spare time, she loved sitting down with a good novel, gardening, cooking, baking, and crossword puzzles. She was a huge fan of the Minnesota Twins. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by Patricia (Everett), David Jo (Janell), Pamela (late Robert); 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joe; brother Thomas; sister Marcella; brother-in-laws; sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video

News

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November

News

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands

Elections & Campaigns

Political signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health Updates

New provider in Albert Lea