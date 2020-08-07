expand
August 7, 2020

Vikings-Raiders trade rescinded after PJ Hall fails physical exam

By Associated Press

Published 3:39 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS — The trade that sent defensive tackle P.J. Hall from Las Vegas to Minnesota for a conditional draft pick has been negated after Hall failed a physical with the Vikings.

Minnesota had agreed Monday to send a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Raiders for Hall. The Vikings sent him back to the Raiders on Tuesday and he was then waived by Las Vegas.

Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018, selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State.

The 6-foot, 305-pound Hall played mostly as a reserve as a rookie and then started 12 games last season but failed to make much of an impact. Hall had 1 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 48 tackles in 30 games for the Raiders.

The Vikings placed defensive tackle Armon Watts on the reserve list for COVID-19, their ninth player to be designated there. Five of them have already been removed, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was activated on Tuesday. Watts will get a look at the nose tackle spot the Vikings were trying to fill by acquiring Hill, after the opt-out for virus concern by free agent signing Michael Pierce.

