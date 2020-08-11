expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season due to heart condition

By Associated Press

Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

EAGAN (AP) — Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.

The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to the reserve list for non-football injuries. Smith, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.

The Vikings signed linebacker Quinten Poling over the weekend for depth. Poling was a 2018 seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio by the Miami Dolphins, who kept him on the practice squad. He spent most of last season on the practice squad with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.

“It is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Smith said. “The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!”

He said the procedure won’t be career ending.

“By no means am I ready to be done playing football,” Smith posted. “There is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.”

EAGAN (AP) — Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.

The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to the reserve list for non-football injuries. Smith, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.

The Vikings signed linebacker Quinten Poling over the weekend for depth. Poling was a 2018 seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio by the Miami Dolphins, who kept him on the practice squad. He spent most of last season on the practice squad with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.

“It is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Smith said. “The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!”

He said the procedure won’t be career ending.

“By no means am I ready to be done playing football,” Smith posted. “There is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.”

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

News

County considering travel policy for employees

Gophers/NCAA

Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

News

Sons of Norway meeting tomorrow

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in 3 area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police body camera video of Floyd arrest released to public

News

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 cited after fight and other reports

News

Assistant city manager accepts position in Oregon

Education

2 file for Albert Lea school board; filing ends Tuesday

News

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

Health Updates

State releases new COVID-19 guidance to allow more visitors in long-term care

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic looking for participants in survey about wearing masks

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise statewide; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Voters get their chance to weigh in Tuesday in Minnesota’s primary

Gallery

Community remembers those affected by cancer in drive-thru Relay for Life

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report no new cases

News

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge orders release of body camera video in Floyd case

News

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State sees record daily number of new cases; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Y organizes a taste of fun fair food

Elections & Campaigns

What you need to know about the upcoming primary election