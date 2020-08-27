expand
August 27, 2020

Victor F. Soller

On Sunday, May 31st, 2020, Victor Francis Soller, husband and father, passed away at age 93 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Vic was born on May 31, 1927 in LaCrosse Wisconsin. He lived in Minneapolis where he met and married Joan (Kalinoski). After a number of years they moved to Albert Lea and lived there for over 50 years. They have 4 children; Colleen Eifealdt (Cheyenne WY), Jeff (Shawnee KS), Dave (Rock Springs, WY), and Dan, (Crosslake MN). They were blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Pat (Tom) Taylor (LaCrosse WI) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Vic worked at Streator’s Industries his entire career and retired from them May 31st 1992. He was a practicing Catholic and was an active member of St Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea before moving to Cheyenne.

A funeral service will be held  at 11:00 A.M.  Friday, September 11th, 2020 at St Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea,  All friends and family are welcome.

