expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2020

Velma Eileen Wayne

By Submitted

Published 10:41 am Monday, August 10, 2020

Velma Eileen Wayne, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home at Whispering Oaks in Ellendale, MN on August 7th, 2020. Velma was born in Spring Valley, MN on December 1st, 1924 to Carl and Alma (Jeche) Jahn. She was the oldest of four. Velma’s family lived in various places around the Spring Valley and St. Paul area. She was valedictorian of her graduating class in Spring Valley and went on to graduate from Mankato Commercial College. She worked as a legal secretary at a law firm in Albert Lea, where she met her future husband, James Wayne of Ellendale. On December 12th, 1945, Jim and Velma were married in Spring Valley and then made their home on the Wayne family farm near Ellendale, MN where they farmed and raised 3 children. While working hard as a farm wife and mother, she also enjoyed working at the Clarks Grove Veterinary Clinic for several years.

Velma Eileen Wayne

Velma loved her huge vegetable garden and various flower gardens. Velma was an avid quilt maker, especially with her quilting friends at the First Baptist Church of Clarks Grove, and she liked to sew. At church she was very active in the choir and often sang in a trio there. She also liked raising Siamese cats for a time. For many years, Velma and Jim enjoyed wintering in southern Texas.

Velma is survived by her children, Robert (Lisa Dunn) Wayne of Ellendale, Rebecca (Robert) Clark of Stillwater, and Milton (Margo) Wayne of Ellendale; grandchildren Spencer (Suzanne) Wayne, Stephanie (Tom) Pulley, Jodi (Chris) Wagner, Jason (Anne) Clark, Jennifer (Scott) Eisel, Tiffany Wayne, and Travis Wayne; 7 great grandchildren; brothers Vernon (Sharon) Jahn and Jim (Jean) Jahn.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, and her brother Carl. A private memorial service was held on Monday, August 10th.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise statewide; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Voters get their chance to weigh in Tuesday in Minnesota’s primary

Gallery

Community remembers those affected by cancer in drive-thru Relay for Life

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report no new cases

News

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge orders release of body camera video in Floyd case

News

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State sees record daily number of new cases; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Y organizes a taste of fun fair food

Elections & Campaigns

What you need to know about the upcoming primary election

News

Dissolutions: July 2020

News

ACT extends pause on performances into 2021

News

Judge: Prosecutor will stay on ex-cop’s case in Floyd death

News

NAMI to screen documentary

Arts & Culture

Faith Lutheran youth confirmed

Arts & Culture

Man recovers from injuries from tornado

Albert Lea Tigers

‘Cannot wait to get started’

News

30 family members contract COVID-19 following funeral

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County for 3rd day in last week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s lawyer wants prosecutor dropped from Floyd case

News

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse, sides ‘very far apart’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man arrested after reported drive-by shooting