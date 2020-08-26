expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

This Week in History: Local, state leaders tour Manchester wind farm construction site

By Staff Reports

Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Local

Aug. 29, 2010: Jan Jerdee of the Albert Lea Sertoma Club was pictured in the Albert Lea Tribune presenting the 2010 Service to Mankind Award to Bruce Manwarren.

Aug. 25, 2010: State Rep. Robin Brown and Freeborn County Attorney Craig Nelson were two of several government leaders in Freeborn County who toured the Bent Tree Wind Farm construction site in Manchester.

 

National

2015: Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who fatally shot himself while being pursued by police.

2012: The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency wiped out 14 years of Lance Armstrong’s cycling career — including his record seven Tour de France titles — and barred him for life from the sport after concluding he’d used banned substances.

2009: The Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.

2008: Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

2007: The NFL indefinitely suspended Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick without pay after he acknowledged in court papers that he had, indeed, bankrolled gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs not worthy of the pit.

Aug. 29, 2005: Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.

2003: Former priest John Geoghan, the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.

1985: 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.

1981: Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)

Aug. 28, 1963: More than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

1958: Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.

1955: Emmett Till, a Black teen from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.

1944: 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.

1932: Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.

1920: The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.

 

News

An electric start to the season

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

‘This has really got potential to take a significant toll’

News

This Week in History: Local, state leaders tour Manchester wind farm construction site

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 24, 2020

News

Funds available to improve safety equipment on Minnesota farms

News

Community rallying in prayer at 2 services for girl injured in ATV crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor depicts ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

News

Council selects city manager finalists

Health Updates

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Health Updates

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Elections & Campaigns

Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump questions election integrity as he’s renominated

News

Portion of Richway Drive to be closed Tuesday

News

Peak alert issued

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports second death; area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s grip on GOP is firm in once-shaky Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Education

Albert Lea students head back to school