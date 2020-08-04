expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

By Submitted

Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

People who are traveling across Minnesota on Interstate 90 will encounter several construction work zones but no detours on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota, from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16 attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, who ride or haul their motorcycles to the South Dakota Black Hills, a press release stated.

In Minnesota, there are a series of pavement and bridge repairs on I-90 from the Wisconsin border to the South Dakota border. Travelers will encounter single-lane traffic, lane changes and ramp closures in the work zones. Traffic slowdowns may occur in the work zones. Motorists should follow the work zone speed limits.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

News

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

News

County organizing relief fund for nonprofits

News

Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters battle large fire in St. Paul building under construction

Albert Lea Tigers

High school football and volleyball moved to winter/spring season

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

News

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video

News

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November

News

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad