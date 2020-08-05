expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Increases in syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea were noted in an annual report released Wednesday. Photo courtesy MPR News

STDs on the rise in Minnesota

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

By John Enger, Minnesota Public Radio News

State health officials are concerned about an increase in cases of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea among Minnesotans.

The annual state STD report released Wednesday tallied 1,127 syphilis cases in 2019 — up 23 percent from the prior year. The report noted that a sustained outbreak in parts of northern Minnesota since at least 2016 spread to the metro area last year.

Congenital syphilis is a particular concern. Twenty-one infants were born with the disease last year, more than double the year before and the highest number of cases ever reported.

“We’re seeing syphilis increases in women of child-bearing age,” said Chryssie Jones, the Health Department’s section manager of STD/HIV/TB. “If you see it in that age group, you’re going to see more congenital syphilis.”

The condition can cause serious complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, birth defects and infant death.

The rise in case numbers likely has something to do with an increase in testing, Jones said. But with such a large increase there is most likely more disease as well.

Jones said what’s causing the rise is not yet clear. But complacency may be a factor, she suggested, noting that penicillin and condom use nearly eradicated syphilis to the point it may have seemed like a disease of the past.

“I was just watching an old western movie,” she said. “They were talking about syphilis in the movie. It’s been around for a long, long time.”

Research also showed that chlamydia cases were up 4 percent last year and gonorrhea was up 7 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials recommend regular STD screenings.

Gallery

Clarks Grove man finishes 100-mile walking fundraiser (with video)

Health Updates

STDs on the rise in Minnesota

News

Motor Inn, Chevrolet of Albert Lea merge

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after traffic stop and other reports

News

5 things to do this week

News

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT cards as payment for grocery pickup ordering

Gallery

Woman wants new coffee shop to be ‘a hub of activity’

News

Emerging farmers can receive help getting started

News

Honored cancer survivor encourages people to not ignore symptoms, strive for positivity

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL moves football and volleyball seasons to spring

News

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

News

County organizing relief fund for nonprofits

News

Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters battle large fire in St. Paul building under construction

Albert Lea Tigers

High school football and volleyball moved to winter/spring season

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

News

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video

News

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November