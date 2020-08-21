Spray-paint reported on building, semi and other reports

Police received a report at 6:29 a.m. Thursday of a semi that was reported spray-painted sometime overnight at 2722 Bridge Ave.

The UPDS Dance Studio was reported spray-painted on the side of the building at 4:46 p.m. Thursday

Thefts reported

A red and black boys Huffy BMX-style bike was reported stolen at 1:07 p.m. Thursday at 202 S. Third Ave.

Police received a report of theft by check in the amount of $1,499 at 3:07 p.m. Thursday at 1643 W. Main St.

Police received a report at 4:42 p.m. Thursday of a man who reportedly stole two packs of batteries at 201 W. Main St.