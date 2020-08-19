expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

Salmonella cases linked to fresh peaches

By Staff Reports

Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

State health and food safety officials are warning Minnesota consumers not to eat fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co. and purchased at retail locations including Aldi and Target after linking Salmonella infections to the produce.

The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and several other states, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to consumption of fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co., a press release states.

People reported purchasing peaches from Aldi, Target and possibly other retail locations. On Tuesday, Aldi announced a recall of peaches from Wawona Packing Co., including both loose and bagged peaches. Target is also in the process of removing peaches from its stores.

Twenty-three Minnesotans have been identified as part of this outbreak, with a median age of 28 years (range, 3 to 92 years). The patients became ill between July 12 and Aug. 3. Six were hospitalized, and all have recovered. As of this afternoon, there have been at least 68 cases of Salmonella Enteritidis infection identified in nine states. The investigation is ongoing and more cases may be detected.

Health officials recommend throwing out or returning fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co. and to not eat them. Other peaches, including frozen or canned peaches, are not known to be affected. Fresh peaches supplied by other companies are not known to be affected. If people are unsure whether the peaches they bought are supplied by Wawona, they should contact the retail location where they were purchased. If they have any doubts about where their peaches came from, they should not eat them and should throw them away.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization. Many Salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment. More serious infections occasionally occur. For those who seek health care, most do not require antibiotics. However, antibiotic treatment may be warranted in some cases. If you’ve consumed these products, become ill and are concerned about your health, consult your health care provider.

Approximately 700 to 975 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH website at Salmonellosis (Salmonella).

Health Updates

Minnesota officials won’t call spike in COVID deaths a trend

Elections & Campaigns

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Health Updates

Salmonella cases linked to fresh peaches

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths rise across the state; new cases reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs taken and other reports

Health Updates

Is Minnesota riding a coronavirus crest?

Elections & Campaigns

Kanye West submits Minnesota ballot petition

Elections & Campaigns

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Featured News

County board gives go-ahead for new wind turbine project

Featured News

A step toward a cure

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

Albert Lea welcomes new eye doctor

News

This Week in History: Relief given to areas affected by tornadoes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 17, 2020

News

COVID-19 nonprofit relief fund now available as grant

News

Community council, Minnesota Department of Health award new health equity grants for children

Education

MPCA seeks southern Minnesota schools for pilot bus project

Education

Mrs. Gerry’s awards scholarships

Health Updates

Employee mental health offered

News

Eagles Auxiliary members recognized

Albert Lea Tigers

Fall practice gets underway

Lake Mills

Lake Mills volleyball sets goals trying to continue a rich winning tradition

News

Northwood-Kensett gears up for cross country season with shoes to fill

News

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry