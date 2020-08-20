Ruth Elaine Young Royer

1930-2020

Ruth Royer of Opelika, was born to the late Ruth Gladys and Willard M. Young in Freeborn County, Minnesota on November 19, 1930 and passed away at Arbor Springs on August 19, 2020. She was 89 years old.

She was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church. She raised her family in Kansas City, Kansas and later retired to the south in order to be closer to family. Ruth devoted her life to teaching, she had a servants heart and taught every grade at least one year. She taught regular classes as well as special education, she had a fantastic sense of humor, and she left an impression on everyone she met. She will be dearly missed, Ruth was active in the Lions Club and Toastmasters, as well as the Methodist Women’s Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland H. Royer.

She is survived by her children, Jan Drummond (Dan), Randy Royer (Tricia), Dave Royer (Natalie); grandchildren, Danielle and Turner Drummond, Mandy Royer (Donnie), Shanna Moriarty (Chuck), Kristy Bass (Thomas), Shannon Key (Travis), Aaron Royer, Cameron Royer (Shiane), and Kaylynn Peel (Tyler); great grandchildren, Maxx, Cooper, Hadley, Madilyn Ruth, Hollie and Kason; sisters, Edith Grosland and Bonnie Boyle (John); brother, Russell Young, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.