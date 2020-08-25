expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Russell W. Miller

By Submitted

Published 11:24 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Funeral Services for Russell “Russ” W. Miller, of Albert Lea will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The Reverend John Holt will officiate. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. Russ passed away August 22, 2020 in Rochester, MN. He was 84.

Russell W. Miller

He was born on February 11, 1936 in Hampton, IA to Henry and Leilah (Harris) Miller. After high-school, he enlisted in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged after three years as a Private First Class. He married Gretchen Hagen in 1955 and to this union 6 children were born: Kevin, Scott, Gina, Bruce, Cheryl and Carrie. They were later divorced. He married Joan E. Gore on March 31, 1972 in Watertown, SD. To this union Chad and Dave were born.

Russell worked for the City of Albert Lea for 33 years as a fire fighter, retiring as Captain. He also held a variety of part-time jobs, including first responder, the Red Cross (where he taught first aid), and funeral assistant. In his downtime, he enjoyed camping anywhere/anytime and liked to get in the van and go. He was fortunate to retire at an early age giving him time and opportunity to do things he enjoyed and spend time with family.

Russell is survived by his wife Joan Miller, Albert Lea; his children, Kevin (Rhonda) Miller, Scott (Jackie) Miller, Bruce (Shawna) Miller, Cheryl (Scott) Overland, Carrie (Dan) Grove, Chad (Stacia) Miller, and Dave (Crystal) Miller; grandchildren: Heather Miller, Ryan (Andrea) Miller, Nathan (Jessica) Miller, Tabatha (Marc) Morfitt, Tyneal (Ryan) Steele, Terin (Matt) Schumann, Jared (Jessie) Miller, Luke Miller, Derek (Kristin) Overland, Brandon Overland, Kayla Overland, Megan, Hannah and Jeremiah Grove, Sydney, Jack, Allie and Avery Miller, and Lauren and Jacob Miller; 16 great grandchildren; his sisters Char (Bob) Abraham and Joyce Pederson, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Maria Miller, Dennis (Julie) Gore, Sue (Bob) Julius, John Szymanowski, Sharon Gore-Zajicek and Sherry Gore-Brandt; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Gina, and brothers, LeRoy and Ronald Miller.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to First Lutheran Church.

News

Community rallying in prayer at 2 services for girl injured in ATV crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor depicts ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

News

Council selects city manager finalists

Health Updates

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Health Updates

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Elections & Campaigns

Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump questions election integrity as he’s renominated

News

Portion of Richway Drive to be closed Tuesday

News

Peak alert issued

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports second death; area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s grip on GOP is firm in once-shaky Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Education

Albert Lea students head back to school

News

Local residents rally for Postal Service

Education

Updated: Albert Lea elementary schools to release early through Thursday because of heat index

Health Updates

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

News

Diamond Jo properties contribute $50,000 to Red Cross

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations down slightly; new cases continue to be reported in area counties

Education

U of M president wants to delay campus openings by 2 weeks