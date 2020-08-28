expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Rose Marie Pick

By Submitted

Published 10:22 am Friday, August 28, 2020

March 18, 1928-Aug. 25, 2020

MARIE ROSE PICK, age 92, of Waldorf died on August 25, 2020.

Survived by her children: Laurie (Timothy) Valentin of Sioux Falls, SD and their children: Shanna and Madelyn; Richard Pick of Waldorf; Lisa (Tom) Grossnickle of Monticello; and Lana (Joe) Waldron of Elk River and their children: Danny, David and Jessica.

A public graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Zoar Cemetery in rural Minnesota Lake. A memorial service will be held on a later date. www.dennisfuneralhomes.com

Cops, Courts & Fires

17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Health Updates

Providing more mental health resources for farmers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested for drug possession, warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with threatening to kill Gov. Walz

Elections & Campaigns

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting

News

Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead

News

Severe storms possible tonight

Health Updates

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition gets boost with 2 big donations totaling $850K

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 2nd day of double-digit deaths; area counties report new cases

Business

Family farm brings home-raised meats, locally sourced products to the table

Albert Lea Magazine

A new getaway for women

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis mayor imposes curfew, National Guard activated to quell unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension

News

Laura, now a Category 2 hurricane, still extremely dangerous

Cops, Courts & Fires

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

News

Report: Emails show Hagedorn involvement in mail to district

News

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts above normal snowfall this winter

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Double-digit deaths reported statewide; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Rapper Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 indicted for fire that totaled Minneapolis police station