expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Roger Buttenhoff

By Submitted

Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Roger Allen Butenhoff, 75, of Manly, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Thursday August 13, 2020 at his home.

Roger was born on May 27, 1945 to Elmer and Harriet Butenhoff. Roger grew up in Albert Lea 1 of 8 children. He worked construction for many years until his retirement.

Roger enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He will be remembered as a hard worker and very kind man.

Roger is survived by his Daughter Mindie Fischer(Craig), Grandaughters Jayden and Jordan siblings Gerald (Nina) Butenhoff, Marlys (Mike) Jensen, Lois Martinson, Ruth Johnson, and Twyla (George) Bruns many Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen, brother Keith and brothers-in-law Dean Johnson and Ronald Martinson.

Blessed be his memory.

News

Community rallying in prayer at 2 services for girl injured in ATV crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor depicts ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

News

Council selects city manager finalists

Health Updates

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Health Updates

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Elections & Campaigns

Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump questions election integrity as he’s renominated

News

Portion of Richway Drive to be closed Tuesday

News

Peak alert issued

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports second death; area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s grip on GOP is firm in once-shaky Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Education

Albert Lea students head back to school

News

Local residents rally for Postal Service

Education

Updated: Albert Lea elementary schools to release early through Thursday because of heat index

Health Updates

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

News

Diamond Jo properties contribute $50,000 to Red Cross

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations down slightly; new cases continue to be reported in area counties

Education

U of M president wants to delay campus openings by 2 weeks