Roger Buttenhoff

Roger Allen Butenhoff, 75, of Manly, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Thursday August 13, 2020 at his home.

Roger was born on May 27, 1945 to Elmer and Harriet Butenhoff. Roger grew up in Albert Lea 1 of 8 children. He worked construction for many years until his retirement.

Roger enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He will be remembered as a hard worker and very kind man.

Roger is survived by his Daughter Mindie Fischer(Craig), Grandaughters Jayden and Jordan siblings Gerald (Nina) Butenhoff, Marlys (Mike) Jensen, Lois Martinson, Ruth Johnson, and Twyla (George) Bruns many Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen, brother Keith and brothers-in-law Dean Johnson and Ronald Martinson.

Blessed be his memory.