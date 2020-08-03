expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Robert Benson

By Submitted

Published 10:35 am Monday, August 3, 2020

82, of Albert Lea, Minnesota passed away with family by his side at St. Mary’s Campus Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Robert Benson

A public drive through visitation will be from 10am – 12 noon, Thursday, August 6 at the Bonnerup Funeral Home of Albert Lea. Family will hold a private service and committal service. Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Robert was born June 12, 1938 in Albert Lea to Ralph and Helen (Donahue) Benson. He grew up in Albert Lea and graduated with the class of 1956 from Albert Lea High School.

On June 19, 1965 Bob married Barb Jenner and together raised their three sons.

Bob spent his career as an iron worker across Minnesota building bridges, skyscrapers, hospitals and numerous structures. He was known for his good work ethic.

He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge 1703 for over 50 years achieving its highest rank as Pilgrim, serving as state president in1989 and supreme governor in 1990. He was former president of local labor union, local clown troupe, volunteered with upkeep at the Hill Crest Cemetery, and parked the horse trailers for over twenty years at the Freeborn County Fair. He loved the outdoors and shared his passion for hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He was also an Eagle Scout.

Robert loved his grandchildren and time with family. His jokes and willingness to share his opinion will be cherished and missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barb; sons, Stephen (Julie) Benson of Staples and Allan (Sarah Tovar) Benson of Shakopee; 3 grandchildren, Katie, Jack and Carter Benson; siblings, Thomas (Shirley) Benson and Bill Benson.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and son, Christopher Benson.

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands

Elections & Campaigns

Political signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health Updates

New provider in Albert Lea

News

Fall Moose firearms classes canceled

News

ITC Midwest to conduct line patrols

Education

Free school supplies to be available

Business

‘I’m going to miss it’

Business

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program