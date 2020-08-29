expand
August 28, 2020

Riverland schedules auditions

Auditions for Riverland Community College’s fall play, “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a press release. Auditions will be online via Zoom and by appointment only. Those wishing to participate do not have to be current Riverland students, but current students will be given priority, according to the release.

Performances of the play, which will be directed by Lindsey Duoos Williams, will be Oct. 20 through Oct. 25 and will be online via Zoom. More information is available by contacting Williams at Lindsey.Williams@riverland.edu or 507-434-7390.

