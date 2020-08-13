expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

The new Rihm Kenworth dealership in Albert Lea will feature 27,000 square feet, including 12 service bays, a wash bay and more than 6,000 square feet of warehouse. Provided

Rihm Kenworth building new dealership in Albert Lea, to open later this fall

By Staff Reports

Published 3:40 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

Rihm Kenworth, a long-time truck dealership in Minnesota, is building a new facility in Albert Lea to meet the growing demand for trucks, parts and services.

The new dealership will be located off of Interstate 35 at 77847 209th St. in Albert Lea, east of Trail’s Travel Center.

“This new location for Rihm Kenworth is ideal,” said Kari Rihm, Rihm CEO and president in a press release. “Our services will be easily accessible to customers; it provides a much larger space for us to do business, with ample parking and room for future growth.”

The new dealership is slated to open later this fall. Until then, Rihm will continue operating its Albert Lea business out of its current facility off Interstate 90 in Albert Lea on 230th Street.

Rihm Kenworth is part of Rihm Family Companies. Albert Lea’s new dealership will offer the entire array of Rihm Family Companies’ services, including truck sales, truck parts sales, truck repairs and truck equipment leasing and rental (offered through Rihm Leasing).

The Albert Lea dealership marks the fifth new facility Rihm Kenworth opened since 2017. In early 2018, two new facilities in the Twin Cities opened for business, including Rihm Kenworth’s new headquarters in South St. Paul. Just prior to that, Rihm had announced its new dealership in Winona. Its new Mankato dealership extended Rihm’s network even further late in 2019.

The new Albert Lea facility will feature 27,000 square feet including 12 services bays, a wash bay and more than 6,000 square feet of warehouse. Retail parts displays will anchor the walk-in parts department and will be adjacent to a spacious and comfortable driver lounge with many amenities. Both new, used and lease/rental offices will be on-site for truck customer’s convenience.

News

Wells Kernel Days events canceled after call from Attorney General’s Office

Business

Rihm Kenworth building new dealership in Albert Lea, to open later this fall

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Supreme Court will review absentee ballot case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors want joint trial for 4 ex-cops in Floyd death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases; death reported in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Iowa farmers assess losses after storm flattened cornfields

News

Over 100 Freeborn County businesses awarded relief grants through local program

News

Republican-controlled Senate fires Walz commissioner

Education

5 additional school board candidates share why they’re running for office

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in 4 area counties; double-digit deaths statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

DEA reports significant increase in counterfeit pills in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 cited after report of fight and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Martinez the likely DFL candidate to face Bennett

Elections & Campaigns

Lee and Herman lead primary results for county District 5

Elections & Campaigns

Omar tested in Minnesota; Smith, Lewis win Senate primaries

Elections & Campaigns

Unofficial Freeborn County primary election results

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Elections & Campaigns

Hagedorn meets with business leaders, law enforcement officers in Albert Lea

News

Fishing duo takes second

News

Salt deliveries signal winter preparations have begun

News

Toastmasters Club elects new officers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution rejects rookie argument by ex-cop in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

ATF: Fire that destroyed St. Paul hotel project was arson