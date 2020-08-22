Public library catalog now mobile

Freeborn County library users now have the option to take the catalog with them wherever they go via a mobile app on their smartphones, according to a press release. The app makes it simple for users to search for materials, place holds, manage their accounts and more.

Albert Lea Public Library is part of the Southeastern Libraries Cooperating regional public library system, which spans 11 counties and includes 36 public libraries. SELCO worked with a developer to create the region-wide app that will function similarly to the desktop version of the catalog. Users will be able to search the regional catalog as well as their own library’s, manage their account, place holds, renew materials, download eBooks and eAudiobooks, and find libraries near them based on their location.

“This app offers our patrons another way to access our services, and it could not have come at a better time,” said Albert Lea Public Library director Peggy Havener. “Patrons can use their phones or tablets to manage their account from anywhere, which means access to the library is always at their fingertips. Patrons can visit our website (www.alplonline.org) for downloading instructions.”

The app is free and available on the Apple app store and Google Play store. It can be found by typing “SELCO Libraries” in the search bar. Those who have questions or need help downloading the app can contact the library for assistance.