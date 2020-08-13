expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2020

From left: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. - Provided

Prosecutors want joint trial for 4 ex-cops in Floyd death

By Associated Press

Published 1:50 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a judge to try four fired Minneapolis police officers jointly in George Floyd’s death.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a memo arguing that evidence against the four is similar and that a single trial would spare witnesses and family members from the trauma of multiple trials.

Holding one trial also would allow the community and the nation to absorb the impact of the verdicts for the four officers at once, instead of piecemeal, Ellison argued.

“Forcing the community to endure four separate trials, with four separate verdicts at four different times, is likely to compound and prolong the trauma to the community,” wrote Ellison, whose office is leading the prosecution.

Floyd, a Black man, was handcuffed and lying face-down when Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes on May 25. Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe and called out for his mother before passing out. He was pronounced dead at a hospital that evening. Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired and are scheduled for trial in March.

Attorneys for Chauvin and Kueng declined comment on the prosecution’s motion to hold a joint trial. Defense attorneys for Lane and Thao did not immediately reply to requests from The Associated Press for comment Wednesday.

In his memo, Ellison notes the charges against the four officers are similar, and that all of the charges stem from the same incident. Evidence also shows the four “worked together to commit the crime,” Ellison said, with Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck, Kueng and Lane holding Floyd down and Thao preventing bystanders from intervening.

A single trial also would spare witnesses and Floyd’s family members from having to relive his death at multiple trials, Ellison argued.

“Eyewitnesses who take the stand will be asked to recount the harrowing details of Floyd’s death,” Ellison wrote.

The attorney general also cited the travel costs and lost wages of witnesses testifying at four separate trials, the risk of testifying in person during the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that several eyewitnesses are minors, including a 17-year-old girl who videotaped Floyd’s death.

The next court hearing for the four is scheduled for Sept. 11.

 

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Supreme Court will review absentee ballot case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors want joint trial for 4 ex-cops in Floyd death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases; death reported in Waseca County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Iowa farmers assess losses after storm flattened cornfields

News

Over 100 Freeborn County businesses awarded relief grants through local program

News

Republican-controlled Senate fires Walz commissioner

Education

5 additional school board candidates share why they’re running for office

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in 4 area counties; double-digit deaths statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

DEA reports significant increase in counterfeit pills in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 cited after report of fight and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Martinez the likely DFL candidate to face Bennett

Elections & Campaigns

Lee and Herman lead primary results for county District 5

Elections & Campaigns

Omar tested in Minnesota; Smith, Lewis win Senate primaries

Elections & Campaigns

Unofficial Freeborn County primary election results

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Elections & Campaigns

Hagedorn meets with business leaders, law enforcement officers in Albert Lea

News

Fishing duo takes second

News

Salt deliveries signal winter preparations have begun

News

Toastmasters Club elects new officers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution rejects rookie argument by ex-cop in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

ATF: Fire that destroyed St. Paul hotel project was arson

Cops, Courts & Fires

Convicted killer pleads guilty to Minnesota husband’s murder

Elections & Campaigns

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate