August 14, 2020

Primary election results canvassed

By Sarah Stultz

Published 4:28 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Lee, Herman to move on in 5th District race; Martinez to face Bennett in 27A

Voting results made official Friday showed incumbent District 5 Commissioner Mike Lee and challenger Ted Herman will face off in the November election, while DFLer Thomas Martinez will come up against incumbent District 27A Rep. Peggy Bennett.

Lee garnered 326 votes, or 40.55% of the vote, while Ted Herman had 242, or 30.1%. Candidate Lynn Berven had 236 votes, or 29.35%. Fifty additional votes  from mail-in ballots were received since the Tuesday primary, with Lee receiving 20; Herman, 12; and Berven, 18. Mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday were accepted through Thursday.

In the 27A race, Martinez ended up with 1,705 votes, or 70.45% amongst DFLers in the district, while challenger Joe Pacovsky received 715 votes, or 29.55%.

There were 224 votes that were received Wednesday and Thursday.

Bennett, who was running unopposed, received 2,018 votes, or 100%.

In the U.S. Senate race, Jason Lewis received the most votes out of Republican candidates with 1,008 votes, or 63.2%.

Amongst DFL candidates, incumbent U.S. Senate Tina Smith received the highest votes with 1,888, or 86.05%

According to the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 4,512 ballots were cast in the county, out of a total of 17,962 registered voters.

 

