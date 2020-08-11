expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Police body camera video of Floyd arrest released to public

By Associated Press

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Police camera video of Minneapolis officers arresting George Floyd was released to the public Monday and is available for publication.

The footage became available Monday after a Hennepin County judge ordered it released. News organizations including The Associated Press had already viewed and written about the footage, and also pressed for the right to publish it.

The video comes from the body cameras of former Officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng. The footage shows Floyd pleading with the officers as they struggle to place him in a squad car in the minutes before his death on May 25.

Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests worldwide.

Police were called to a south Minneapolis convenience store, where Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Lane’s video shows Lane pulling his gun when Floyd does not immediately show his hands.

“Please don’t shoot me, man,” a crying Floyd says. “I just lost my mom, man. I’m so sorry.”

Floyd tells the officers he is not resisting but that he is claustrophobic and has just had COVID-19. Floyd pleads that he cannot breathe, and says “Momma” as he is held on the ground.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Lane, Kueng and another officer, Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting. All four were fired.

News

Sons of Norway meeting tomorrow

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in 3 area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police body camera video of Floyd arrest released to public

News

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 cited after fight and other reports

News

Assistant city manager accepts position in Oregon

Education

2 file for Albert Lea school board; filing ends Tuesday

News

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

Health Updates

State releases new COVID-19 guidance to allow more visitors in long-term care

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic looking for participants in survey about wearing masks

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise statewide; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Voters get their chance to weigh in Tuesday in Minnesota’s primary

Gallery

Community remembers those affected by cancer in drive-thru Relay for Life

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report no new cases

News

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge orders release of body camera video in Floyd case

News

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State sees record daily number of new cases; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Y organizes a taste of fun fair food

Elections & Campaigns

What you need to know about the upcoming primary election

News

Dissolutions: July 2020

News

ACT extends pause on performances into 2021

News

Judge: Prosecutor will stay on ex-cop’s case in Floyd death