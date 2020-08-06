expand
August 6, 2020

Patricia “Patty” Eileen Westby

By Submitted

Published 4:49 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

Patty Westby, age 92, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2020. She was born to Lester and Margaret Greenfield on a farm near Roberts, WI, on July 31, 1928. She graduated from River Falls High School and UW-River Falls. She is survived by sons; Dave, Bryan (April), and Clark, granddaughters; Claire and Corinne, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Niles, her siblings and their spouses; Bill (Irma, Garnet) Greenfield, Margaret Greenfield, Imelda (Jim) Madden, and Mary (Bob) Schwalen. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels with Interment following at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. When restrictions are lifted, a celebration of life and party will be held.  Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com.

