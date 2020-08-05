expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Paid political letter: Bennett sidelined bonding bill projects for area

By Submitted

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

It was frustrating to see the bonding bill fall short again in the Legislature’s second special session. This bill included funding to complete the Blazing Star Trail segment between Albert Lea and Hayward. For over 20 years this district has been asking the state for a pedestrian and bike trail that would connect Albert Lea to Austin with more than 20 miles of beautiful prairie to enjoy. This would boost our service, tourist and retail economy.

As an avid cyclist and Hayward resident, I am personally saddened that Peggy Bennett joined House Republicans in voting against the bill. With this vote, she may also be leaving $1 million in secured MnDOT grant funding on the table if the project cannot be finished.

Another item in the bonding bill Bennett voted against was $3.5 million in funding for the flood mitigation project on East Main Street, in Albert Lea. This project would keep traffic flowing and ensure access to nearby businesses when large rain events occur.

Biggest of all, Bennett voted against $7.5 million for dredging of Fountain Lake. As a community that promotes our lakes lifestyle, this should be a no-brainer. We are home to water recreation enthusiasts, year-round anglers and wildlife conservationists. We need to maintain the quality of our lakes.

These widely popular projects are job creators and would signal to people that southern Minnesota is a great place to raise a family. Despite saying last fall, “It’s time to get this done,” Bennett sidelined these projects to join Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in playing politics with the bonding bill.

If you vote for me, I will provide District 27A with a fresh perspective and follow through on supporting bonding bill items that create jobs, facilitate commerce and improve our quality of life.

Thomas Martinez

Hayward

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis commission takes up proposal to disband police

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after traffic stop and other reports

News

5 things to do this week

News

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT cards as payment for grocery pickup ordering

Gallery

Woman wants new coffee shop to be ‘a hub of activity’

News

Emerging farmers can receive help getting started

News

Honored cancer survivor encourages people to not ignore symptoms, strive for positivity

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL moves football and volleyball seasons to spring

News

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

News

County organizing relief fund for nonprofits

News

Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters battle large fire in St. Paul building under construction

Albert Lea Tigers

High school football and volleyball moved to winter/spring season

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

News

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video

News

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November

News

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row