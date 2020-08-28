expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Organizations

By Submitted

Published 5:21 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

The Freeborn American Legion Post 552 Auxiliary board meeting was June 20. The pledges were read and the secretary and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.

For correspondence the group was proud to receive a certificate of excellence in recognition of outstanding achievement in the membership program on the first district of Minnesota for 2019-20. One out of nine posts reached the goal.

The group did a draping for Delores Redman. She was a charter member of the Freeborn Auxiliary 552.

They have been in contact with the volunteer at the Veterans Administration in Minneapolis to see what supplies she needs for veterans, such as lap quilts, neck pillows, heart pillows, comfort boxes, etc. The group is ready to drop off 12 neck pillows as soon as the volunteer can open her office at the VA. They will also find out what new supplies she might need.

The group will have its “no bake sale” project again. In a letter that goes out to all members they are asked to send $10 or more along with their dues. This takes the place of having to bake.It works very well and is easy, according to the submitted group minutes.

The group updated its bylaws; they had not been done since 2015. Officers this year will stay the same for next year.

Sandy Anderson updated the Freeborn Auxiliary history from the beginning of the auxiliary. She used 369 page protectors; it was a huge project. The group thanked her for a job well done. The many books will be put in the Freeborn Area Heritage Museum in Freeborn.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

Transforming into a ninja

Featured News

Increasing the birds in the area

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 25-27, 20202

Arts & Culture

Riverland schedules auditions

News

MPCA to expand electric vehicle charging

Business

Virtual groundbreaking held at former Elks Lodge

News

Adopt a Highway celebrates 30 years

Education

Gallery: Albert Lea goes back to school

News

Input welcome on transportation, climate actions

News

DNR, partners work on motorcycle experiences

News

Blood donations needed to fight childhood cancer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man on scooter struck by car on Main Street

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim meet goes virtual

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea cross country teams race at home to open their season

Lake Mills

Lake Mills volleyball dominates its opener against West Hancock

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea tennis falls to Northfield

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Health Updates

Providing more mental health resources for farmers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested for drug possession, warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with threatening to kill Gov. Walz

Elections & Campaigns

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting