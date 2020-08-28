Organizations

Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

The Freeborn American Legion Post 552 Auxiliary board meeting was June 20. The pledges were read and the secretary and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.

For correspondence the group was proud to receive a certificate of excellence in recognition of outstanding achievement in the membership program on the first district of Minnesota for 2019-20. One out of nine posts reached the goal.

The group did a draping for Delores Redman. She was a charter member of the Freeborn Auxiliary 552.

They have been in contact with the volunteer at the Veterans Administration in Minneapolis to see what supplies she needs for veterans, such as lap quilts, neck pillows, heart pillows, comfort boxes, etc. The group is ready to drop off 12 neck pillows as soon as the volunteer can open her office at the VA. They will also find out what new supplies she might need.

The group will have its “no bake sale” project again. In a letter that goes out to all members they are asked to send $10 or more along with their dues. This takes the place of having to bake.It works very well and is easy, according to the submitted group minutes.

The group updated its bylaws; they had not been done since 2015. Officers this year will stay the same for next year.

Sandy Anderson updated the Freeborn Auxiliary history from the beginning of the auxiliary. She used 369 page protectors; it was a huge project. The group thanked her for a job well done. The many books will be put in the Freeborn Area Heritage Museum in Freeborn.