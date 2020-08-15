expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Online mental health support groups available

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens, according to a press release. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. The groups are specifically for those individuals suggested by the group’s titles. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.

NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy, the release stated.

