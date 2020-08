David Herrington March 1, 1949-Aug. 19, 2020 ALBERT LEA, Minn. – David Herrington, 71, formerly Staten Island, N.Y., died Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Albert Lea. Services are pending with Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.

James Grosland

Jan. 30, 1942-Aug. 11, 2020

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – James Grosland, 78, formerly Glenville, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, in an unexpected accident.

Services will be held at a later date. An obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

