expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

Northwood-Kensett gears up for cross country season with shoes to fill

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

NORTHWOOD — After losing two-time state qualifier and first-team Top of Iowa All-Conference selection Lindsey Davidson, the Northwood-Kensett girls’ cross country team will hope to fill her shoes with returning letter winners and newcomers.

While the boys’ team will not have any major replacements

to make in the lineup, a host of returning lettermen and some fresh faces will allow them to compete for a team score or the first time in multiple years.

“We return a key nucleus of male runners, as well as a newcomer in Megan Ocel, who had success last year,” said Brendan Ehlke, the Vikings’ fourth-year head coach.

Leading the boys’ team will be returning senior and a All-Conference honorable mention runner in 2019, Nathan Hennemann. He will be joined by fellow letter winners Drake Tiedemann and Hayden Moore. Both Tiedemann and Moore are juniors.

Ocel is a freshman this season,  but performed well in junior high races as an eighth-grader last season. She will be joined by returning letter winners Sammy Tindall and Rachell Hill, both of whom are juniors.

While the girls’ team still will be under the threshold to compete for a team score, Ehlke said the goals and keys to success remain the same.

“Continue to develop and improve as the season goes on,” he said.

The Vikings have no scheduled home meets, but will kick off their season  Sept. 1 on the road against Newman Catholic at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

Albert Lea Tigers

Fall practice gets underway

Lake Mills

Lake Mills volleyball sets goals trying to continue a rich winning tradition

News

Northwood-Kensett gears up for cross country season with shoes to fill

News

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3rd death reported in Mower County; area counties report new cases

Education

School referendum to come before voters in November

Elections & Campaigns

Socialist Workers Party campaigning to be added to ballot

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts reported

Health Updates

Stability, but still too high, state health officials say

Elections & Campaigns

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Cops, Courts & Fires

Father, stepmother charged in Elk River girl’s death

Elections & Campaigns

In Mankato, Trump rips critics, vows to win Minnesota

News

Trump signs Iowa wind storm disaster declaration, may visit

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: All but 1 of area counties see new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Law enforcement agencies begin stepped-up DWI enforcement

News

Q&A: What’s happening at the U.S. Postal Service, and why?

News

Northwood truck parking rest stop off of northbound I-35 slated to close

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Politics slows flow of U.S. virus funds to local public health

Cops, Courts & Fires

DFL House candidate apologizes for rally language

News

Weather Service confirms at least six tornadoes from Friday storms in Minnesota

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations drop; new cases reported in area counties

News

Minnesota urges college students to stay home, avoid bars