New Safe at Retail cost-share program available

Groceries, convenience stores, bakeries, meat markets and other retail food handlers seeking help to ensure a safe operation can now apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s new Safe at Retail cost-share program, according to a press release.

Eligible businesses may be reimbursed for the purchase of equipment and supplies that will help them comply with best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses with more than one location may be reimbursed up to $500 per license location with a maximum total reimbursement of $2,000 per parent business.

Businesses in Minnesota who hold a current, active retail food handler license with one of the following agencies are eligible to apply:

• Minnesota Department of Agriculture

• City of Bloomington

• City of Brooklyn Park

• City of Minneapolis

• City of Minnetonka

• City of St. Cloud

• Hennepin County

• Ramsey County

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Information required in the application includes:

• Completed and signed application form

• Copies of receipts, invoices or proof of purchase for eligible equipment and supplies

• IRS Form W-9, signed and dated

• Business name, license number, licensing agency and contact information

For more information, visit the MDA’s Safe at Retail cost-share webpage.