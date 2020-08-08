NAMI to screen documentary

At 7 p.m. Aug. 25, National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota and its partner affiliates will have a free screening of the documentary “Angst” online to open up a dialogue about youth and anxiety, according to a press release. The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by an informative panel discussion led by mental health professionals.

“Angst” producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety, the release stated. Through interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of children and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film also includes an interview with Michael Phelps.

There are 1,000 tickets available for this event. Register at www.namimn.org. For more information, call NAMI Minnesota at 651-645-2948, extension 118.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54% of females and 46% of males, with age 7 being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization in the press release. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment. Everyone involved in the development of “Angst” has a personal experience with anxiety — from the producers to those interviewed, the release stated.

“The conversation surrounding mental health really hits home for me,” Phelps said in the release. “Many people don’t understand how debilitating mental illness truly can be, and even more than that, how common it is, yet people are afraid to have the serious discussions about it. I welcomed the opportunity to be a part of ‘Angst’ to further the dialogue around mental health and to help people understand the impact anxiety has on our mental state and encourage people, especially kids, to ask for help.”

The screening is made possible through the support of NAMI Dakota County, NAMI Hennepin County, NAMI Ramsey County and NAMI Washington County. NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs.