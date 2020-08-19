My Point of View: Dornink is a candidate worth supporting for Sen. District 27

My Point of View by Robert Hoffman

Take a deep breath. What an amazing year 2020 has been so far. The most beautiful time of the year is upon us — summer’s best days. In the nice weeks ahead, you might honestly wish days could be longer to enjoy with others or to work on projects a little longer by yourself. We know we can’t really stretch out our days, even our nicest, to make them any longer. We’ve all got the same 24 hours to work with. We can make the best of them though. When it comes to the nicest days of the year ahead, it’s worth the extra effort to enjoy everything as much as possible in the time we have available.

Gene Dornink is the candidate running for Minnesota Senate in our area who will make us think of these great days of late summer. Gene is a candidate worth supporting and electing on Nov. 3; we will all benefit from his election. He is the “this is what we work so hard for” senator who we need in Albert Lea and Austin’s District 27.

There’s a lot that goes into getting from Minnesota winters to these gorgeous days of summer. When summer days are finally here, they are enjoyed and talked about with friends, families and even strangers. Gene Dornink has faced his Minnesota winters like the rest of us and knows why it is so great to celebrate the nice days when we can. With time and hard work, Gene has earned the opportunity to shine, to be heard and to be considered as our next state senator.

Gene, a devoted family-man, was laid off from his job when his family of 11 were all at home with him. Gene and his wife of 31 years have worked very hard together like many of us, through a lot of Minnesota’s winters, so they and their family could celebrate Minnesota’s summers. They know what it feels like when the hard work has paid off. Gene bounced back from being laid off by working twice as hard as he thought he could and by sticking his neck out to start his own business, investing in our communities. You will be intrigued by Gene’s experience as a union carpenter, small business owner and rental property investor and manager. You’ll soon understand that you’ve heard enough to know you can trust Gene Dornink; he will be there for you when you need him. You will also see him around town, living amongst us, as well.

Gene Dornink is no magic politician with all the right answers hidden in a top hat next to his rabbit. Gene will, however, almost magically find a way to give you 25 hours of honesty during a 24-hour day. Gene will tell you he’s not a “typical politician” or a “polished and great speaker”; that’s part of Gene’s honesty. Speaking with Gene, you will hear everything you need to know — that, without a doubt, your needs are heard and understood.

Gene is also a candidate who believes in term limits and, like summer’s best days, we will get to enjoy Gene as our senator for only a limited time, maybe not as long as we’d like, but as long as we should. Gene Dornink will serve as long as a citizen should serve and won’t become a career politician. Some of the nicest days are appreciated best because we know they will end.

When was your last feel-good story? When was the last time you paused, took a deep breath and simply looked forward to doing just that again? Meet Gene Dornink, and you’ll have that feel-good story to share, that breath of fresh air. Then, tell your family, tell your friends and tell complete strangers how enjoyable it was to speak with Gene. You’ll enjoy telling them about Gene as much as we enjoy these gorgeous late summer Minnesota days. You’ll discuss how much we worked to get here in 2020 and how it was all worth it in November when we elect great candidates like Gene Dornink. Enjoy these best days of the year. Pass on your feel-good stories. Take a deep breath. We’ve worked so hard for them this year.

Robert is the vice chairman of Freeborn County Republicans and, with his wife, Angie, owns Robert Hoffman Realty Inc. in historic downtown Albert Lea. They also own and manage rental units in Albert Lea.