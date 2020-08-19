Mrs. Gerry’s awards scholarships

Mrs. Gerry’s Kitchen Inc. awarded $500 scholarships to Dayna Edwards and Dylan Studier, according to a press release. Edwards attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Studier goes to Winona State University. Edwards is getting her bachelor’s degree in psychology and neurobiology with a minor in criminal justice. Studier is going for his bachelor’s in business administration with a minor in accounting. Edwards has worked for Mrs. Gerry’s the past two summers. This is Studier’s first summer working for Mrs. Gerry’s.
“They are both assets to our team and we wish them all the best in their future goals,” the release stated. - Provided