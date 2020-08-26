expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

Marilyn Ovedia Anderson (Nelson)

By Submitted

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Marilyn Ovedia Anderson (Nelson), 81, of Albert Lea, passed away at peacefully at home. A private Memorial Service was held on Thursday, August 27 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Blair presiding. Burial took place following the service at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Marilyn Ovedia Anderson (Nelson)

Marilyn was born on September 26, 1938 to Ralph and Selma Nelson at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea. Marilyn graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1956. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Wyeth “Buddy” Anderson on December 14, 1957 in Rushford, MN a relationship that grew from grade school. During and following high school, she worked Phil’s Café in Albert Lea. After high school, she worked for a time at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She then went to own and operate Jake’s pizza with her family for 20 years. Together, Marilyn and Buddy enjoyed traveling across the United States and abroad, golf outings, trap shooting competitions, fishing trips in northern Minnesota, and most of all family time. They enjoyed spending their free time with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Marilyn will be deeply missed. Blessed be her memory.

Survivors include her children, Jodell Anhorn, Lisa (Brian) Rippentrop, Wendy Woods (fiancé Chester Jones), Lynnel (Eric) Lorenzen, Wyeth “Bill” (Shari) Anderson; grandchildren, Paul (Cheryl) Citurs, Dilen, Megan, Fallon (Jared) Rippentrop, Thomas (Elizabeth) Evenson, Chelsea (Chase) Smith, Tanner (Alex) Evenson, Emma Lorenzen, Wyeth C. (Keisha), Sarah, Jenna (Parker) Anderson; great grandchildren, Tyler Citurs, Damaris Peterson, Selah Rippentrop, Parker and Kaine Smith, Sawyer Headley; sisters, Kathleen Wolff, Roselyn (Don) Bruesewitz, Norma (Ken) Cluppert; brother-in-law, Harry (Donna) Anderson; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wyeth “Buddy”; son-in-law, Duane Citurs; sister, Evelyn (Jewel) Larson, brother-in-law, Willis Wolff; and nephew, Marvin Wolff.

Cops, Courts & Fires

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

News

Report: Emails show Hagedorn involvement in mail to district

News

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts above normal snowfall this winter

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Double-digit deaths reported statewide; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Rapper Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 indicted for fire that totaled Minneapolis police station

News

Vikings will open at home sans fans

Elections & Campaigns

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

News

An electric start to the season

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

‘This has really got potential to take a significant toll’

News

This Week in History: Local, state leaders tour Manchester wind farm construction site

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 24, 2020

News

Funds available to improve safety equipment on Minnesota farms

News

Community rallying in prayer at 2 services for girl injured in ATV crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor depicts ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

News

Council selects city manager finalists

Health Updates

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Health Updates

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Elections & Campaigns

Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings