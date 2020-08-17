Margaret “Muggs” Cummings

Margaret “Muggs” Isabel Cummings, 95, of Wells, MN, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at The Shepherds Inn in Wells. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN. Visitation is one hour prior to service at church Thursday. Father Greg Havel will officiate, interment will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Please see www.brussheitner.com to leave online condolences. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Isabel was born March 14, 1925 to Frank and Ottilia (Bleess) Evan in Walnut Lake Twp. Faribault Co., MN. Margaret was united in marriage to Gerald Hovland and to this union 3 children were born. After Jerry died, she was united in marriage to Casper “Cap” Cummings January 27, 1949 in Wells, MN and to this union 6 children were born. Margaret was a charter member of the Wells VFW Auxiliary since she was 16, and held various elected positions. She shared her talents in the St. Casimir Choir for 25 years and was a faithful member of the church and Catholic Christian Women. Margaret enjoyed sewing, family campouts, traveling, playing cards and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Margaret is survived by her children: Janice Stermer of Wells, MN, John Hovland of Sun City, CA, Michael (Suzanne) Cummings of Wells, Susan (Donald) Grunzke of Alden, Sally Remington of Wells, Dennis Cummings of Sun City, CA, Kenneth (Caryle) Cummings of Mankato, Cindy (Tedd) Grunzke of Cleveland, MN; 18 grandchildren: Lynn (Dan) Meza, Jacque (Phillip) Boler, Sean (Shannon) Hereford, Harris (Shannon) McClellan, Steven (Melanie) McClellan, Nathaniel (Tessa) Cummings, John (Esta) Ratzlaff, Lonnie (Kim) Grunzke, Leiha (Charlie) Colby, Christopher (Sarah) Staloch, Nic Staloch (friend Chris Elaine), Tiffany (Chris) Avery, Amy (Troy) Jensen, Julie (Darrin) Chaloner, Lee Cummings, Jeremy (Aurora) Grunzke, Clint (Kelly) Grunzke, Jake (Leita) Grunzke; 33 great grandchildren: Danny Meza, Jacob and Emily Hereford, Aften McClellan, Alexander and Tristin McClellan, Chloe and Corbin Cummings, Morgan Grunzke (fiancé Tyler Enderson), Cole Grunzke, Evan Kallberg, Haddie, Brandon and Aly Colby, Benjamin, Allison and Samantha Staloch, Bradley and Emilia Aery, Casey Schefer, Tyler Possin, Damian and Andrew Jensen, Donovan and Nolan Chaloner, Miles Cummings, Mayson, Cearra and Vivian Grunzke, Ava, Maci and Alexis Grunzke, Russell Grunzke; great-great granddaughter Isabella; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Jerry Hovland and Cap Cummings; daughter Mary Hovland McClellan; sons-in-law Al Remington and Bill Stermer; grandson Anthony Cummings; granddaughter Melissa Cummings; brothers-in-law: Leonard, Edward, Patrick, Adelbert, Allen and Earl; sisters-in-law: Cecelia, Helen, Irene, Mary and Joan.