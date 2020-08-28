expand
Man on scooter struck by car on Main Street

By Staff Reports

Published 6:22 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

A 74-year-old man in a mobility scooter was struck by a car Friday afternoon while crossing Main Street in Albert Lea.

Charles Nelson, 74, of Albert Lea, was transported by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and then airlifted by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

His condition is unknown.

Albert Lea police stated they were dispatched to the crash at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Fenton Avenue.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Andrea Chavez-Huacuja, 28, of Emmons, was eastbound in the inside lane of East Main Street, and the mobility scooter was crossing Main Street at the intersection from the south to the north.

Chavez-Huacuja was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Albert Lea Fire Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance.

