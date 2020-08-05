Man arrested after traffic stop and other reports

Police arrested Chase Kenneth Everson, 30, for third-degree test refusal, driving after revocation and possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Blake Avenue and U.S. Highway 65.

Vehicle keyed

A vehicle was reported keyed at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday at 2405 Margaretha Ave. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Tires were reported slashed

Police received a report of tires that were slashed at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at 2327 Gene Ave.