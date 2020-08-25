expand
August 25, 2020

Lois Karge

By Submitted

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Lois Jean (Palmer) Karge, 88, of Albert Lea, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Thorne Crest Retirement Home.

Lois was born on September 27, 1932 in Fairmont, Minnesota to Edgar and Doris (Adams) Palmer. When Lois was young her family moved to Albert Lea. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea School.

Lois was united in marriage to Raymond Karge on August 17, 1950 and made their home in Albert Lea, Minnesota. To this marriage their daughter was born. Lois worked many years as a stockroom associate for JC Penney in Albert Lea.

Lois will be remembered as a kind and loving person. She was devoted to her faith as a member of First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea. She was a member of the Ladies Circle at the church for many years. Lois enjoyed traveling with her husband Ray visiting family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking and gardening.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Diane (Scott) Timmerman and their children Heather Timmerman and Garrett (Laura) Timmerman and sister-in-law Carmen Palmer.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen (Maynard) Thompson, Marion (Elston) Randall, Kathryn (Charles) Chrs and brothers and sisters-in-law, Clayton (Juanita Palmer, Donald (Ruth) Palmer, Roscoe (Bernice) Palmer and Richard Palmer.

Blessed be her memory.

