August 25, 2020

Letter: Who are our idols in this country?

By Submitted

Published 8:05 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Former Vice President Biden, who has given very few interviews, recently gave a 16-minute interview to an American rapper, Cardi B.

Cardi B’s newest single for 2020 is called “WAP.” I want to ask all parents and grandparents who want to know who Cardi B is, to get on the internet, and read the lyrics to her newest hit song “WAP.”

She isn’t worth a 16-minute interview!

Is this what we want for our children and grandchildren and essentially for our country? If it is, all I can say is, “God help us!”                  

Karen Miller

Freeborn

