August 28, 2020

Letter: Thanks to teachers for their hard work and patience

Over the past months we have thanked doctors, nurses, medical professionals, support and custodial staff for all they do to keep us safe and healthy at risk to themselves.  We have thanked the essential workers who have staffed the grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies and all the others who are helping us get through this pandemic. 

I now want to express my gratitude to all the teachers, staff and administrtors of all the schools in this area. I can’t imagine how hard it must be to figure out how to deal with all this uncertainty. Teachers worry: Who will be in my class in-person or with distance learning? Will I teach in class, or will I need to be reassigned to distance learning as needs change? Will my students be safe? Will I, and by extension, my family, be safe? Will parents and the community support my efforts to teach and look out for the safety of everyone?

I just want to tell the teachers and staff of all the schools in our area that I appreciate you and am grateful to you for all your hard work and patience.   Hang in there! Many of us, parents and grandparents, uncles and aunts, friends, neighbors, and yes, we retired teachers, are rooting for you. We will get through this by supporting each other and working together.

Mary Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea

