expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Letter: Support medical aid in dying law

By Submitted

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

What is medical aid in dying? It allows terminally ill, mentally capable adults to request and receive medication they can self-administer (or not as they choose) at their own chosen time to bring about a peaceful death should their suffering become unbearable. The individual is already in the process of dying, and this medication would simply hasten the dying process.

Medical aid in dying is legal in nine states and Washington, D.C., but not yet in Minnesota. We’ll have another chance to pass this in 2021. A poll taken at the Minnesota State Fair a couple years ago indicated that about 70% of the people supported this concept. This is consistent with a 2018 Gallop poll among American (U.S.) voters which put bi-partisan support at 72%.

Medical aid in dying is a choice made by the individual. No one else can make this decision for him or her. It is helpful to many to know such an option exists as many worry about what the dying process will bring. While many will experience a peaceful death without the medication through the help of hospice and other sources, but some can have much discomfort. In states where medical aid in dying is legal, studies have found that end of life care actually improves overall, even for those who don’t seek the aid in dying.

I believe that every person should be able to make his/her own end-of-life decisions based on his/her own values and his/her own experience with the dying process. Some worry about a “slippery slope” reaction. Oregon has had medical aid in dying for many years, and there has been no movements to further liberalize that law. In any event, any attempts to expand the law beyond the terminally ill would require acceptance and passage of new laws. It couldn’t just happen on it’s own.

In Minnesota, we again have candidates running for state Senate and House positions. If you support the concept discussed here, then tell the candidates that you would like them to vote in favor of a medical aid in dying law when it is proposed in the state Legislature. 

Elaine Smith

Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis commission takes up proposal to disband police

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after traffic stop and other reports

News

5 things to do this week

News

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT cards as payment for grocery pickup ordering

Gallery

Woman wants new coffee shop to be ‘a hub of activity’

News

Emerging farmers can receive help getting started

News

Honored cancer survivor encourages people to not ignore symptoms, strive for positivity

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL moves football and volleyball seasons to spring

News

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

News

County organizing relief fund for nonprofits

News

Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters battle large fire in St. Paul building under construction

Albert Lea Tigers

High school football and volleyball moved to winter/spring season

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

News

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video

News

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November

News

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row