Letter: In-person hearing should have been allowed for wind turbine project

Under the cover of COVID, Freeborn County commissioners voted to allow a wind farm on a fellow board member’s property. No business such as this should have ever been allowed without an in-person hearing. Also, what was the vote. Yays versus nays? Were there any oppositional writings in your paper? Any coverage ahead of this vote? Blow, wind, blow! Ask California how their green energy is doing right now. I would certainly hope someone would file an injunction against this project. Thanks for looking out for the citizens, A.L. Tribune.

Doug Warner

Albert Lea