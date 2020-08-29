expand
August 28, 2020

Letter: Correction to recent column

By Submitted

Published 8:05 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

A correction to my My Point of View column from Wednesday (the online version was updated that same day): I stated that Rep. Hagedorn had spent 40% of his budget on printing and mailing costs earlier this year. The correct figure is 19%.

Hagedorn had spent about 40% of his annual taxpayer-funded budget by March, which is twice as much as the average representative reported spending, and nearly half of that total went to his printing and mailing costs. I regret the error.

Jennifer Vogt-Erickson

Albert Lea

