August 18, 2020

The Lake Mills volleyball team returns four letter winners from last season as the Bulldogs look to win their 16th conference championship in 17 years. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

Lake Mills volleyball sets goals trying to continue a rich winning tradition

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

LAKE MILLS — After a 30-10 finish in the 2019 season, the Lake Mills volleyball team returns four starters and letter winners hoping to repeat as the Top of Iowa West Conference champions.

Returning letter winners include seniors Kylie Greenfield, MaKenna Hanson and Lexi Dean, and junior Brooke Bergo.

Head coach Jim Boemer said this year’s juniors and seniors will play a big part in demonstrating team-first mentality, which will be key in producing the play on the court Lake Mills is used to seeing.

Last season, the Bulldog’s JV volleyball team finished 26-4 and the freshman team finished 19-10. Boehmer added the incoming group of freshmen has the potential to be one of the best classes in years at Lake Mills. 

“Our big key will be how quickly we can come together and speed up our offense,” Boehmer said. “With 34 potential players and as much offensive potential and depth as we have had in years, I am confident we will have some solid competition for court time. That should only make us better in the long run.”

The winning tradition in Lake Mills speaks for itself. The Bulldogs have been conference champions in 15 of the past 16 years, played in the regional finals 14 times since 1997, qualified for the state tournament four times and  have played 17 straight seasons with 30 or more wins.

With those accolades, Boehmer knows Lake Mills will be highlighted on many other teams schedules.

“We want to be that team that those at the top worry about playing,” Boehmer said. “With our tradition, we know we won’t be overlooked, but we also know beating Lake Mills would be a highlight for most schools. So we have to be ready every night.”

The Bulldogs start their season Aug. 27 with a match at home against the Eagles of West Hancock.

“2020 will be another great season to work with the girls,” Boehmer said. “They are a great bunch of kids and it will be our desire to help them become better people each day and that is our real goal.”

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author

