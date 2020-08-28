expand
August 28, 2020

Junior Leah Moen sets up a ball for a teammate in Lake Mills’ game against West Hancock Thursday night. The Bulldogs won the match in straight sets, 25-6, 25-7, 25-8. - Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

Lake Mills volleyball dominates its opener against West Hancock

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:16 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team started its competition schedule Thursday night when it hosted West Hancock.

The Bulldogs made quick work of the Eagles, winning handily in three straight sets, 25-6, 25-7, 25-8.

Senior Kylie Greenfield led the team in kills with 11. Junior Brooke Bergo had four, while sophomore Ella Stene and junior Kenna Vanek each had three. In total the Bulldogs had 24 team kills and a .439 hitting efficiency.

“I am extremely pleased with our hitting efficiency,” said head coach Jim Boehmer. “We have talked a lot about being efficient and (Thursday night) we took care of the ball when we had the chance.”

Greenfield also led the team in digs with five and fellow senior Emma Hoffman had two. Junior Leah Moen contributed 16 assists and Kenna Vanek had six.

Junior Brooke Bergo serves the ball against West Hancock Thursday night. Bergo had four kills and was 9/9 in serving with three aces. – Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

“Leah and Kenna did a nice job running the offense tonight and gave us a chance to run the tempo we hope to this year,” Boehmer said. “I was very pleased with their first varsity start.”

Lake Mills was dominant from the service line Thursday night as Moen was 17/17, Bergo was 9/9, Vanek was 12/14, and seniors Lexi Dean and MaKenna Hanson were 10/11 and 9/9, respectively. The five of them also combined for 13 of the Bulldogs’ 17 aces.

“I am also very pleased with our aggressive serving,” Boehmer said. “We are doing some things differently at the serving line this year and we are preparing differently and I think we took a nice step toward improving our aggressiveness. We need to stick to the process.”

The Bulldogs improve to 1-0 on the season and will play again Thursday when they travel to take on the Broncos of Belmond-Klemme.

 

