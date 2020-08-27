Kenneth Keesling Sr.

Kenneth Paul Keesling was born on June 5, 1932 in Wayzata Minnesota to Lloyd and Ella Keesling. He passed away at 88 years of age at home on August 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was married to Betty (Kust) Keesling on November 14, 1952. he served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1953 in Rhode Island.

He worked all of his life in movie theatres, starting at a young age as an usher at the Wayzata Theatre and eventually managing. In 1962 he and his family moved to Albert Lea where he became manager of The Broadway Theatre, The Rivoli Theatre, and the Starlite Drive in. He gave thousands of young people their first experience in employment and mentored all. He instilled a sense of responsibility in them but always encouraged work to be more than work, and to have fun along the way. He eventually retired from the business and owned and operated the Fire and Safety business. He and wife Betty also owned and operated a small gas station in Albert Lea before fully retiring.

He had a love for horses his whole life and instilled that love in his children. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, shooting black powder guns,and gardening. After retirement he developed an interest in grilling and smoking food and meats to share with friends and family. He was frequently trying new and better recipes, rubs, and methods to improve.

His marriage to Betty produced five children, ten Grandchildren, and nineteen Great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents Lloyd and Ella Keesling, Wife Betty Keesling, brother Lloyd Keesling Jr., Niece Linda (Bazant) Kellene, Nephews Dale Kellene, and Roger Kellene.

Ken is survived by Brother Marvin (Zoe Ann) Keesling, Elk River and Sister Gladys West of Elk River and five children Kenneth Paul Keesling Jr. (Brenda) Albert Lea, Karmen Blackhawk Albert Lea, Kevin Keesling Albert Lea, Kim (Keith) Porter Albert Lea, and Kurt (Marcia) Keesling Apopka, Florida.

He valued family and friends over everything his whole life and thought nothing of several road trips daily to spend time with lifelong friends. He was an amazingly free spirit and will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 12 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.