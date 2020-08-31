James “Jimmy” Amarosa III, 17, of Albert Lea passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020 as a result of a car accident.

A public visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 2 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Due to current indoor gathering restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Thursday morning, September 3. Live stream details of the funeral will be on the funeral home website.

Burial will be in the Central Freeborn Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to the Amarosa home from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Thursday to continue visiting and remembering Jimmy. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

James Joseph Amarosa, III was born on February 18, 2003 to James, Jr. and Kris (Goskeson) Amarosa in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He attended Halverson Elementary, Southwest Middle School and the Albert Lea High School. Before entering high school, Jimmy was active for many years with the bowling team and played soccer at school and the Albert Lea Soccer Association. He currently was a student at the ALC.

Countless hours on the XBOX with cousins and friends is where Jimmy spent his time, and even more time spent on his cell phone! He of course had to show his “rebel” attitude at times, but always found ways to share his love for his parents, brother, close friends and rest of family. He had a close bond with grandpa and grandma, enjoyed fishing with his friends and even was proud of his fish tank. Our “Dude” has sadly left this world too soon, and we will miss him.

Jimmy is survived by his parents; younger brother, John; grandma “Meemo” Amarosa and grandpa Goskeson; and many aunts, uncles and dear friends… and his fish.

He was welcomed into heaven by his dear grandma Irene Goskeson and pets, Buddy and Lisa.

The family of Jimmy requests instead of flowers, to please donate to Freeborn County Partners in Prevention.