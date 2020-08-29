expand
August 28, 2020

Input welcome on transportation, climate actions

MnDOT is hosting a virtual listening session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss potential transportation-specific climate actions, according to a press release.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is only hosting virtual public meetings at this time. During this virtual listening session, agency staff will discuss potential transportation climate actions that have been identified through the Minnesota Climate Change Subcabinet efforts and invite feedback.

To join the virtual meeting, visit bit.ly/mntatls. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. The meeting access code is 146 946 9424.

For those unable to attend, comments can be submitted through an open comment form on the MnDOT Office of Sustainability and Public Health’s website at MnDOT.gov/sustainability.

The Walz-Flanagan administration and all state agencies are working to reduce the worst impacts of climate change and help Minnesota communities prepare for the climate change impacts that can’t be avoided, the release stated.

This fall, the Minnesota Climate Change Subcabinet will review and finalize a set of potential actions that can be taken in Minnesota to combat the climate crisis. The transportation-specific climate actions discussed during the listening session were identified by Minnesotans in recent state-led planning processes.

