August 5, 2020

Hy-Vee stores now accept SNAP/EBT cards as payment for grocery pickup ordering

By Submitted

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Tuesday that all of its store locations that offer Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery pickup now accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) as payment at time of pickup.

SNAP/EBT beneficiaries now can shop online for groceries at Hy-Vee.com or via the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app and collect their order curbside at a Hy-Vee store. Pickup service is available at more than 250 Hy-Vee stores throughout its eight-state region.

To use Aisles Online pickup, SNAP/EBT recipients can select their store location on Hy-Vee.com or the Hy-Vee Aisles Online app, shop for their groceries, choose a pickup date and time, and pick SNAP/EBT as the payment method.

Once notified that their groceries are ready, customers go to the store, look for the pickup signs in the parking lot and pull into the designated spot and call the number on the sign. An employee then brings out the order and loads it into the customer’s car.

When customers go to pick up their order, they must bring both their SNAP/EBT card and a credit/debit card to pay for those items that are not EBT-eligible. Cash or checks will not be accepted as payment for curbside pickup orders.

The store cannot currently accept SNAP/EBT payment for home delivery orders.

“By offering SNAP/EBT as a payment option for pickup, we can now serve more customers with our Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup service,” said Tom Crocker, senior vice president of e-commerce for Hy-Vee. “As we work to continually improve our e-commerce offerings, this is just one more way we can help our customers who want to shop from the comfort of their home versus venturing to the grocery store.”

With pickup service experiencing higher order volume during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee has hired more Aisles Online team members, added more order pickup slots and increased communication.

