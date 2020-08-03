House damaged by fire and other reports

A house fire was reported at 2:58 p.m. Sunday at 77600 150th St., Albert Lea. According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was started by embers from a recreation fire that blew up onto the roof. Glenville and Albert Lea fire departments responded and extinguished the fire.

Suspicious vehicle reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:30 p.m. Friday of a silver or tan SUV that drove by and stopped to take pictures of children on Third Street in Hayward.

1 arrested for DWI test refusal, violation

Deputies arrested Dean Walter Wegge for second-degree test refusal and alcohol restriction violation after a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Independence Avenue and First Street Southwest in Clarks Grove.

Brush fire reported

A brush fire was reported at 3:17 a.m. Friday at 76783 270th St., Clarks Grove.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday at 121 Main St., Emmons.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:05 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Tools stolen

Tools were reported stolen out of a house and garage at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at 86093 145th St. in Glenville.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Charlie Domontie Morris III, 24, for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Jacob Joseph Cibert, 30, for domestic assault and an order for protection violation at 5:10 p.m. Sunday at 1525 Margaretha Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 10:10 a.m. Friday at 143 W. Clark St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jennifer Jonelle Wasson, 38, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Friday near the intersection of St. John Avenue and East Seventh Street.